GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in GDS by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GDS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

