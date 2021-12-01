GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

GEAGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

GEAGF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

