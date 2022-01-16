Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 142,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 149,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $76.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

