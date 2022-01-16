Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $260,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

