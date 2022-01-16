Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 583 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

