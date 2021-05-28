Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC): Price Up $0.99 (0.3)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.57 (-0.48)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GNRC

Currently, GNRC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.57 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. GNRC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, GNRC ranks 8th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GNRC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GNRC’s price is up $0.99 (0.3%) from the day prior. GNRC has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on GNRC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Generac Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.