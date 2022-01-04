Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $347.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.51 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know