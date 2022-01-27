General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

NYSE GE traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $89.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,615,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,647. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Cowen lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

