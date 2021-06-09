General Mills Inc (GIS): Price Down $-0.61 (-0.97)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.26 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GIS
At the time of this writing, GIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GIS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on GIS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
GIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, GIS’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.97%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row GIS has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. General Mills Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
Investors and traders in GIS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: Wheaties Celebrates 100 Years With the Launch of the Century Box Series Featuring The Greatest of All Time: Muhammad Ali To mark its 100-year anniversary, Wheaties is continuing its tradition of recognizing athletes for their achievements on and off the field by dropping a limited-edition Century Box Series starting with The Greatest: Muhammad Ali. This collectible box will be the first in a multi-part commemorative series, launching throughout the centennial year and featuring inspirational champions that span decades, sports, and unforgettable cultural moments.
For GIS News Traders
Wheaties Celebrates 100 Years With the Launch of the Century Box Series Featuring The Greatest of All Time: Muhammad Ali
To mark its 100-year anniversary, Wheaties is continuing its tradition of recognizing athletes for their achievements on and off the field by dropping a limited-edition Century Box Series starting with The Greatest: Muhammad Ali. This collectible box will be the first in a multi-part commemorative series, launching throughout the centennial year and featuring inspirational champions that span decades, sports, and unforgettable cultural moments.
