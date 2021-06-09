General Mills Inc (GIS): Price Down $-0.61 (-0.97)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.26 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GIS

At the time of this writing, GIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GIS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on GIS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Food Products stocks, GIS ranks 43rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GIS’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.97%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row GIS has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. General Mills Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.