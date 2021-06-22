General Mills Inc (GIS): Price Now Near $60.43; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GIS

At the moment, GIS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (0.48%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Food Products stocks, GIS ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GIS’s price is up $0.27 (0.45%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row GIS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GIS’s price action over the past 90 days.