General Mills Inc (GIS): Price Up $0.05 (0.09)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GIS

At the moment, GIS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GIS ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

GIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GIS’s price is up $0.05 (0.09%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GIS’s price action over the past 90 days.