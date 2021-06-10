General Mills Inc (GIS): Price Up $0.43 (0.68)% Over Past Day, Up $0.32 (0.51)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GIS

At the time of this writing, GIS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Food Products stocks, GIS ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GIS’s price is up $0.43 (0.68%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. General Mills Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.