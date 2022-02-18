General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 50,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

GIS stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

