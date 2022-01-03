General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 145.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).