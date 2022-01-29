General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

