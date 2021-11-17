Genetron Holdings Ltd (GTH): Price Now Near $13.34; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GTH

At the moment, GTH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.3%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on GTH; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Healthcare stocks, GTH ranks 14th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GTH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GTH’s price is up $0.04 (0.3%) from the day prior. GTH has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Genetron Holdings Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GTH: Daily RSI Analysis For GTH, its RSI is now at 61.4679.

GTH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For GTH News Traders

Investors and traders in GTH may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Genetron Health Reveals Two Cancer Research Study Results at the Association for Molecular Pathology 2021 Annual Meeting

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced the release of two research results from its Seq-MRD® and FusionScan Plus product studies at the Association for Molecular Pathology 2021 annual meeting. Seq-MRD® detects minimal res

