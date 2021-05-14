Genmab A (GMAB): Price Now Near $37.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GMAB

At the moment, GMAB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.7%) from the hour prior. GMAB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GMAB ranks 123rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

GMAB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GMAB’s price is up $0.67 (1.83%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row GMAB has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 200 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Genmab A’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

