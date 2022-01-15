Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 31.00 price objective on the stock.

GNNSF opened at 4.24 on Wednesday. Genscript Biotech has a 1 year low of 1.30 and a 1 year high of 5.30.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

