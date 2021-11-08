GENTHERM Inc (THRM): Price Now Near $83.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for THRM

At the time of this writing, THRM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.31 (0.37%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as THRM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on THRM; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

THRM ranks 31st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

THRM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, THRM’s price is up $0.31 (0.37%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as THRM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows THRM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< THRM: Daily RSI Analysis THRM’s RSI now stands at 62.0525.

THRM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

