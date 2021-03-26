Genuine Parts Co (GPC): Price Now Near $117.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GPC

At the moment, GPC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.42 (0.35%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as GPC has now gone up 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

GPC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GPC’s price is up $1 (0.85%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row GPC has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Genuine Parts Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

