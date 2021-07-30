Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): Price Now Near $3.33; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GNW

At the time of this writing, GNW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-1.34%) from the hour prior. GNW has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, GNW ranks 53rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GNW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GNW’s price is down $-0.03 (-1.04%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GNW’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GNW: Daily RSI Analysis GNW’s RSI now stands at 63.1579.

Note: GNW and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with GNW declining at a slower rate than RSI.

