Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): Price Now Near $3.34; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GNW

At the time of this writing, GNW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.3%) from the hour prior. GNW has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GNW ranks 20th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

GNW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GNW’s price is down $-0.12 (-3.48%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that GNW has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Genworth Financial Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GNW: Daily RSI Analysis GNW’s RSI now stands at 8.6957.

GNW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

