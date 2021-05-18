Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): Price Now Near $4.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GNW

At the moment, GNW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.49%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GNW ranks 45th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

GNW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GNW’s price is up $0.01 (0.24%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as GNW has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Genworth Financial Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

