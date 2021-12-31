Geo Group Inc (GEO): Price Up $0.04 (0.58)% Over Past Day, Up $0.13 (1.7)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GEO

GEO (Get Ratings)’s 7.78 Geo Group Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GEO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

GEO ranks 67th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

GEO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GEO’s price is up $0.04 (0.58%) from the day prior. GEO has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on GEO; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GEO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GEO: Daily RSI Analysis For GEO, its RSI is now at 100.

GEO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

