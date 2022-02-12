Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.81 Million Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $37,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Innospec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Innospec by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOSP. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).