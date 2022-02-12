Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.25 Million Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $39,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,016,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,882,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,825,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $256.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.38 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.54 and a 200-day moving average of $298.67.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).