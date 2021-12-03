Geode Capital Management LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 261,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

