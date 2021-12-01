Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $158,000 in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 86,728 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,930 shares of company stock worth $107,927 in the last 90 days. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WINT stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.16. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

