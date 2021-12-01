Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $173,000 in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Provident Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 2,849.0% in the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $968,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAQC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

