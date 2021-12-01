Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 102,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SenesTech by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNES opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. SenesTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 1,490.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES).