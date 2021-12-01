Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $295,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

SDAC stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders

