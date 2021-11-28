Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Galecto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

