Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,623,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,383,000 after buying an additional 327,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).