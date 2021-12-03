Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Movano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Movano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Movano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Movano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,600 shares of company stock worth $92,206.

NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. Movano Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Movano Profile

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE).