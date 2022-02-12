Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $38,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MEDNAX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MEDNAX by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MEDNAX by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $24.65 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $2,396,312.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).