Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of JanOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JanOne by 65.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JanOne by 33.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JanOne during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAN opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. JanOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About JanOne

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

