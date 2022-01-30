GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avory & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 49,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 75,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 404,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $135,755,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $301.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.27. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

