Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Gevo has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market cap of $855.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gevo by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 429,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 98,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

