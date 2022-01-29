GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1,365.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

