GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).