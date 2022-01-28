GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

