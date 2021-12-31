Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK): Price Now Near $67.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ROCK

ROCK (Get Ratings)’s 67.8 Gibraltar Industries Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. This is the 2nd hour in a row ROCK has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Steel Works Etc stocks, ROCK ranks 1st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ROCK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ROCK’s price is up $0.83 (1.24%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Gibraltar Industries Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ROCK: Daily RSI Analysis For ROCK, its RSI is now at 41.2935.

ROCK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

