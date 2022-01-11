Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEI shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GEI opened at C$22.68 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.78 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.45.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading: Float