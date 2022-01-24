Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $7.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $2,878,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 106.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 66,257 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 436,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 37.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

