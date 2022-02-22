Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Body

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

GILD stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

