Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI): Price Now Near $53.25; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GBCI

At the moment, GBCI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.8 (1.53%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, GBCI ranks 75th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GBCI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GBCI’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.15%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row GBCI has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GBCI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GBCI: Daily RSI Analysis GBCI’s RSI now stands at 0.

GBCI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market