Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLAPY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

GLAPY stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

