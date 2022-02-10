Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Powered Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 635,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Powered Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Powered Brands by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the period.

POWRU stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Powered Brands has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.83.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

