Glazer Capital LLC Sells 1,640,428 Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640,428 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFDRU. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of PFDRU opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More