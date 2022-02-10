Glazer Capital LLC Trims Position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,339 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Synergy Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 609,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of GSAQU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

About Global Synergy Acquisition

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU).